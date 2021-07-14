David L. Royer, 77, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late John A. and Dorothy (Trego) Royer and was the husband of Brenda E. (Oberholtzer) Royer with whom he would have celebrated 57 years of marriage August 30th.
He was a member of Grace EC Church, Akron.
David was an HVAC technician for Weidman & Sons prior to retiring in 2006. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and going to the mountains.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter, Tracy, wife of Timothy Zimmerman of Akron; a daughter-in-law, Lori Royer of Ephrata; three grandsons, Chad Royer, Matthew and Kyle Zimmerman; a granddaughter, Mason Zimmerman and three siblings, Zeno, husband of Nancy Royer, Mary, wife of the late Dale Martin, Cindy, wife of Cornell Wealand, all of Akron.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Randall Lee Royer and two brothers, Kary Royer, Philip Royer.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Grace EC Church-Akron, P.O. Box 235, Akron, PA, 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.