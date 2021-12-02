David L. Patton, 67, of Caernarvon Township, passed away on November 29, 2021 at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George F. Patton, Jr. and Dorothy (Hart) Patton. He was the loving husband of Debra L. (Pennabaker) with whom he married on December 4, 1976 and shared forty four years of marriage.
He was a 1972 graduate of Garden Spot High School and employed by Newcourt Inc. as a production manager for thirty-six years. He enjoyed playing softball, attending races, going to the mountains in Waterville, traveling to the Grand Canyon and spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandson.
In addition to his mother and his wife, he is survived by his children; Shaun D. Patton significant other of Cheyenne L. Killian and Scott D. Patton significant other of Jade E. Chapman. Also surviving are grandchildren; Mycala, Abigayle and Hayleigh, great-grandson; Carson and sister; Mary Grace Esbenshade.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 East Main Street, Terre Hill, PA 17581.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in David’s memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org