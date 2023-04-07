ELIZABETHTOWN-David L. Oberdorff, 69, formerly of York, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at his residence. He was the husband of Laurie S. (Schantz) Stephenson and the late Patti J. (Bender) Oberdorff. David and Laurie were married on July 4, 2018.
David was born in Windsor, PA, on September 30, 1953, the son of the late Vernon E. Oberdorff, Sr. and Louise (Grim) Oberdorff. A graduate of Red Lion High School, Dave earned a BA in Government from Lock Haven University. He started his career at Gichner Shelter Systems, in business development. While working full-time, Dave completed his BS in Engineering Management from York College. He then held various positions in sales and marketing at Carrier Transicold, before ascending to his most recent role of President & CEO at American Cooling Technology. During his career, Dave enjoyed working with high-performing product development teams. He was both proud and humbled to lead and inspire colleagues, many of whom would become lifelong friends and remark on his rare leadership style and commitment to putting people first.
Dave was known for his kind nature, personal integrity, and witty sense of humor. He approached life with ease and enthusiasm and could find joy in anything. Above all, Dave will be remembered as a loving husband and father. He enjoyed spending time with his family and traveling to new destinations. Among his favorite places to visit were Colorado, Hawaii, and Italy. In 2015, Dave lost his wife of 39 years, Patti, after her courageous battle with breast cancer. In 2018, Dave married Laurie, who unexpectedly lost her first spouse, Jet, in 2004. Despite their devastating losses, Dave and Laurie felt very fortunate to find love in life a second time. Together they explored National Parks, Belize, Costa Rica, and several cities in Europe. In addition, they tackled various home projects, including renovating and restoring an historic house in the City of York.
Dave and Laurie embraced their life together with their family, including Ashley Oberdorff of Brooklyn, NY; Brittany (Oberdorff) Mumford of McLean, VA with husband Derek and sons Henry and Julian; Amanda Stephenson of Oakland, CA with husband William Johnson and daughter Ida and son Ari; and Daniel Stephenson and wife Anna of Elizabethtown, PA. Dave also is survived by his brother Vernon E. Oberdorff, Jr. and wife Diane of Surf City, NC, and his nieces.
Dave hoped that in some small way the clinical trials he participated in at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) will help advance the research of the dedicated people working tirelessly to find a cure for cancer. In addition to NIH, the family also wants to thank the kind and caring teams at Cancer Care Associates of York and Amedisys Hospice of Lancaster.
A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Terrace at Heritage Hills, 2700 Mt. Rose Ave. in York, with Celebrant Allison Duke officiating. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at the same location beginning at 10:00 a.m. A light luncheon will follow immediately after the service for all to gather and celebrate Dave's remarkable life. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd. in York is assisting with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider carrying out a random act of kindness or making a contribution in Dave's memory to one of the following organizations: Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, 11400 Rockville Pike, Suite 600, North Bethesda, MD 20852; National Parks Conservation Association, 777 6th St. NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001; or SPCA of York County, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at: HeffnerCare.com