David L. Marx, 80, of Kennett Square died on March 29, 2023. He was the son of Herbert G. Marx and Mary Lorraine Grier Marx.
David graduated from Somerville High School, New Jersey and Maryville College. He earned a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Iowa and attended Northern Illinois University.
David worked as an artist for most of his life. He supplemented his art career by also working on the Alaska Ferry, house painting, and finally as a school bus driver for the Kennett Square School District.
David was a wrestler on the Somerville High School and Maryville College wrestling teams. He was an avid Penn State football and wrestling fan. David loved hiking in natural areas as well as visiting Longwood Gardens.
David's many beautiful paintings are his legacy.
Survivors include partner Tana Woodcock; sister Aleta Marx Hanna, wife of Robert Hanna; niece Barbara Eskin; and nephew Gregory Hanna.
A Celebration Of Life ceremony will be held at a later date. To honor David's love of nature, contributions may be made in his name to the Audubon Society, Nature Conservancy, or the Sierra Club.
