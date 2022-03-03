David L. Martin, 62, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of the late Raymond H. and Irene May (Weaver) Martin. Dave formerly worked at Good's Disposal Services and Groff's Potato Chips.
His interests included going to car shows, public auctions, and The Buck. He loved interacting with people and always had a joke to share. He attended Christian Fellowship Church in New Holland for many years. In later years he was involved at Twin Valley Bible Chapel.
He is survived by three siblings: LeRoy married to Kathy (Overly) Martin, East Earl; Larry married to Tammy (Beiler) Martin, Reinholds; and Karen married to David Tinsley, Queens, New York City; 11 nieces and nephews; 4 great-nephews; and a foster brother, Lamar Zimmerman, Lakeland, Florida.
We would like to thank Excentia Human Services for their care of Dave during the past several years. We would also like to thank the many family members and friends who blessed Dave by calling him, taking him places, and including him in their lives. The ministry of his Twin Valley Chapel family was not only a blessing to him, but to our family, as well, and we will always be incredibly grateful.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 11:00 A.M. at Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA 17555, Pastor Bill Muller officiating. There will be a time to greet the family an hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to Twin Valley Bible Chapel, 105 Shirktown Road, Narvon, PA 17555.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.