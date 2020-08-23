David L. Jacobs, Sr., of Virginia Beach, VA passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2020 at Virginia Beach Sentara Hospital. Born March 2, 1943 in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late David D. and Minerva I. (Rote) Jacobs and older brother of the late Bonnie L. (Jacobs) Bolich.
David enjoyed fishing, hunting, was a skilled drummer and played in local bands. He was an avid horseman and motorcyclist. His family belonged to a Lancaster County Riding Association and they competed in local rodeos, later he owned many Thoroughbred racing horses.
He loved riding motorcycles. Using his artistic and mechanical talents he designed and built award winning motorcycles and was an enthusiastic car restorator.
He is survived by a daughter, Melissa A. (Jacobs) Koger, wife of James, Lancaster; son, David L. Jacobs, Jr., Virginia Beach, VA; and two grandchildren, Rhiannon Jacobs, Harrisburg; Drake Jacobs, Ephrata.
Graveside services will be held at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, Millersville, PA, on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 12pm. Any attendees that ride motorcycle are encouraged to attend on their bikes. Melissa wishes to perform a "Rider Farewell" for her father.
Family and friends are invited to a wake at Melissa's home following the grave site services.
