David L. Huxta, 67, of Lancaster, PA entered into rest on April 29, 2021 with his wife and children by his side after a courageous four-year battle. He was the son of the late Joseph and Dolores (Rachkoski) Huxta and the beloved husband of Susie (Rosier) Huxta. Dave was the proudest Pop of his children; Laurie Huxta-Forbes (Mike), Ryan Huxta (Tanya) and Casey Huxta; Adored Pappy to 7 grandchildren; Nola, Grady, Lennon, Boden, Tovin, Noah, and Lucy. He is also survived by his siblings; Joe Huxta (Patsi), Mark Huxta (Carol), and Marianne Talbot (Jim) along with many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his brother, Rick Huxta (Lin).
From the Grand Ole Opry to Key West to Ireland, Dave was a talented bassist for over 50 years. He played with many great musicians including the bands Woolly Bear, The Susquehanna River Band, The Markers, The Bubbas, Susie's Bar and Grill, Texas Jerry, and Tropical Soul. For the past 22 years he was most recognized for playing in the duo Copper Sky. He is leaving a legacy through his family, his friends and his music, by which he touched the lives of many. Dave was full of life with a radiant smile. He always lit up a room and greeted everyone as if you were family. He will be remembered for his gentle spirit, selflessness, overwhelming love and kindness. Dave valued every moment with his family who deeply loved him, and through faith in Jesus he had become a child of God and entered into His family.
A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Friends and family will be received from 2-4PM with a celebration service to follow.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The trustees of the University of Pennsylvania The Myeloma Research Fund Attention Dr. Vogl Abramson Cancer Center, 3400 Civic Center Blvd. Philadelphia, PA 19104.
