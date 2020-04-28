David L. Gray, Sr., age 65, of Quarryville, passed away at Lancaster General Hospital on Monday, April 27, 2020. He was the husband of Christine M. Rees Gray. He was born in Buffalo, NY, son of the late Vernon Lee and Irma Leising Gray. He spent his career in the United States Army, achieving the rank of Major. David enjoyed woodworking and gardening.
Surviving besides his wife are 2 sons: Adam L. husband of Stacey M. Meyers of Nottingham, MD, David L. Gray of Bel Air, MD, 2 grandchildren: Nathan and Samantha Gray, and a brother, Joseph Gray of Florida.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home.
A living tribute »