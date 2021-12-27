David L. Gilbert, 81, of Middletown entered eternal rest on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Middletown Home. He is the widower of Rosario (Lugo Vasquez).
He was born December 30, 1939, in Green Lane, PA and was the loving son of the late Earl and Helen (Keeler) Gilbert.
David is a proud retired veteran of the United States Air Force. He and his family traveled all over the country and abroad with the military making wonderful memories and friends along the way.
He enjoyed fishing and was a real outdoorsman. He served as a Boy Scout leader for many years. David had a witty sense of humor and called himself the Old Goat. His greatest love were his grandkids.
David is survived by his sons, David Gilbert of Strasburg, John Gilbert of Douglasville; daughters, Roxanne Waltz of Manheim, Betsy Hess of Elizabethtown; twelve grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; companion, Helen Hankins.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 11:00 AM at Matinchek Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA with Bethany L. Malloy as celebrant. There will be a visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of service on Thursday.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Middletown Home for all their care and support during their father’s stay.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in David’s name to the Middletown Home, 999 W. Harrisburg Pike, Middletown, PA 17057.
Bye for now.