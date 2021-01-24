David L. Denlinger (Dave), 83, of Fairmount Homes, Ephrata, formerly of Manheim Township, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. He was born in Lancaster, PA and was the son of the late Milton E. and Mae (Brubaker) Denlinger.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy F. (Weidman) Denlinger. They were married on December 20, 1975.
David graduated from Lampeter High School in 1955. He grew up in a family business, the Artist Emblem Company, which his parents owned. He became a machinist in his younger years. He later went on to various sales positions.
He and his brother Don sang and traveled together in a gospel quartet named the Gospel Tones in his early years. David enjoyed watching NASCAR racing and vacationing at the family cabin in Lycoming County. He was a dog lover and a car enthusiast, owning many makes and models of cars over the years.
Surviving in addition to his wife, 3 daughters, Denise D. Eller, of Galax, VA, Wanda S. Hughes, of Cogan Station, PA, Danette Denlinger Brown, wife of Denley, of Toano, VA, a son, Dwayne E. Enterline, husband of Phuong Tran, of Lancaster, a brother, Melvin Denlinger, husband of Pauline, of Stevens, six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn M. Denlinger, a sister, Irene Rowe, and a brother, Donald Denlinger.
We will all miss his smile and quirky sense of humor.
Funeral Services will be private at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will be in Landis Valley Mennonite Cemetery.
