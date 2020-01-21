David L. Buckwalter, age 84, of Manheim Gretna Springs, PA passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, PA to the late Herman and Erma (Mellinger) Buckwalter.
David was the beloved husband to the late Patricia (McKinney) Buckwalter. They shared 52 wonderful years of marriage before she passed away in 2016.
David was a car enthusiast and was a collector of car memorabilia.
He enjoyed reading and gardening. He was a great story teller. He loved to take scenic drives and enjoyed diners. He treasured spending time with his family and friends.
David was a wonderful uncle, brother, cousin and friend who will be missed by all. He is survived by his sisters, Judy Murry (Barry) and Sara Ann Bauer (Randy) as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be buried next to his wife at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery, per his wishes there will be no funeral service. To leave an online condolence please visit: DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
