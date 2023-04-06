David L. Bomberger

David Lee Bomberger, passed away peacefully April 4, 2023, after succumbing to a long battle with lung cancer. David attended Conestoga Valley High School and had worked as a truck driver for J. J. Haines of Lancaster and Penn Ag of New Holland. He enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and was an animal lover.
David was the son of C. Russel and Judyth E. (McDonnell) Bomberger. He is survived by: a brother, Matthew A. Bomberger; a sister, Krysta L. wife of Paul Barnhart; a sister-in-law, Debra Bomberger; his nieces, Heather, Nicole, and Tara. He was preceded in death by his brother Jeffrey in January.
David will be sorely missed. Memorial services will be announced at a later date. Furman's Leola
