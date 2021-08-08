David L. Baker, 71, of Marietta, passed away on June 27, 2021 at Manor Care – Kingston Court in the loving arms of his youngest son, Darren. Born in Lewisberry, he was the son of the late Edward and Carrie Baker and the husband of the late Patricia A. (Hixon) Baker, who passed in 2013. They shared 42 years of marriage together.
David was a graduate of Camp Hill High School and went on to work as a Store Manager for Weis Markets and a DSD driver for Bickle's and Utz before his retirement. After retiring, he worked part-time driving cars for the Manheim Auto Auction.
David was a loyal and dedicated family man. For 17 years, he selflessly cared for his beloved wife Patricia when her health began to decline. He did everything he could to support his family, especially his sons as they pursued sports and grew up.
An avid sports fan, David enjoyed rooting for all the Philadelphia sports teams, the Hershey Bears, and Penn State. In his earlier years, David enjoyed traveling across the country with his wife, making many cherished memories along the way.
David is survived by his sons, Chad Baker of Maytown and Darren Baker of Wrightsville. He will also be dearly missed by his furry companion, Boomer.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018 or Dementia Society of America, 188 N. Main St., Doylestown, PA 18901.