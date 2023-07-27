David Kent Hokenson, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. He was born in Bradford to the late Clarence G. and Gertrude J. (Huntington) Hokenson and was the husband of the late Janice Anne (Hopkins) Hokenson.
David was a member of Living Hope Community Church, Lancaster. He was a graduate of Otto-Eldred High School and The University of Pittsburgh. He worked at Dressers Manufacturing in the drafting department, taught mechanical and computer aided drafting at Bradford High School for 30 years, and additionally taught at the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford. He was a gifted singer and was part of the singing group 4 Men for God. David dearly loved his family, but it paled in comparison to his love for the Lord.
David is survived by a son, Jeffrey, husband of Jodi (Snow) Hokenson of Arcade, NY; a daughter, Kristine, wife of Duane Metzler of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Heidi, wife of Craig Carder, Bridget, wife of James Yansick, Hans, husband of Kathryn Hokenson, Courtney Metzler, Ashley, wife of Andrew Habecker; 7 great-grandchildren; a sister, Jill Easton and a brother, Murray Hokenson.
In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Patty Hokenson and Barbara VanDerhoof.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11 AM at Life New Fellowship, 420 East Fulton Street, Ephrata.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co., Unit 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
