David Kenneth Murray, 80, of Kinzers, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Lancaster, PA. He was the husband of Helena Mary Quinn Murray for over 57 years. Born in Upland, PA, he was the son of the late Granville H. and Mildred Blake Murray.
David completed three years at the PA Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia and worked for a time as an artist. He later worked for Mackey Vending Company and most recently as a food captain at Resorts International Hotel and Casino. He enjoyed gardening.
He was a lifelong chess player and even started exchanging postcards with other players before computers, eventually playing chess tournaments on the internet. He taught his children, nephews, and nieces, and cousins to play and was able to be patient with all young learners.
He often stood up for the forgotten man and was a union representative at Resorts casino. In his later years, he became very interested in politics. He enjoyed the series Outlander as he was very proud of his Scotch-Irish heritage and devoured their history in the colonies. He often spoke with his wife, Helena, about the new facts he learned in the historical novels he enjoyed so much reading. When younger they often visited historical sights, battlefields forts, and houses. He saw art everywhere and loved beautiful sunsets.
He is survived by his wife Helena, his children, Kirsten (James) Howard of Gap, and Matthew David Murray of Kinzers, grandchildren, Tyler and Zachary Howard of Gap, great-grandchild, Aidan Howard of Gap, siblings, Richard (Diane) Murray of Chadds Ford, James (Susan) Murray of Media, his lab-mix, "Lucky", and standard poodle, "Brownie". He was preceded in death by a brother, Granville Murray.
A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated on May 26, 2021 at Our Lady of Consolation Church, Parkesburg, PA.
Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg, PA. Online condolences can be posted at www. wildefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »