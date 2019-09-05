David K. Stoltzfus, age 75 of 5634 Umbletown Road, Gap, PA, passed away on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at the Mount Joy Hospice Center. He was the husband of Suvilla B. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus. Born in Kinzers, he was the son of the late Elias R. and Catherine King Stoltzfus.
Surviving in addition to his wife are 2 brothers: Reuben husband of the late Lydia Stoltzfus of Manheim and Tobias husband of Esther Shetler Stoltzfus of Salineville, OH, and 3 sisters: Sarah wife of the late John Petersheim and the late David Beiler of Narvon, Mary wife of the late Elam Fisher of Paradise, and Barbara wife of Omar Glick of Gap. David was preceded in death by a brother Christ late husband of Edna Kramer Stoltzfus of Leesburg, OH.
Funeral service will take place from the late home, 5634 Umbletown Road, Gap, PA 17527, on Friday, September 6th at 9 a.m. EST. Interment will be in the Millwood Amish Cemetery. Friends may call at the late home from the time of this notice until time of service. shiveryfuneralhome.com