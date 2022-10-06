David K. Rutt, 88, of Akron, passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center.
He was born in Akron to the late Nathan and Mabel (Kline) Rutt and was the husband of Emma (Kuhns) Rutt with whom he shared 55 years of marriage.
David was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 1952, and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving for two years in Japan. He was a television repairman for Akron Electronics and repaired cash registers for Wollworth in Denver, PA. In 1969 David was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis. He enjoyed gardening, word puzzles, solitaire, and going to the Lititz and Reinholds senior centers. He also enjoyed watching the Phillies and joking around.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by a daughter, Diane M. Rutt and his sister, Phoebe Kuhns.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Brenda J. Rutt, and two sisters, Elizabeth Kohr and Mildred Rutt.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, October 10, 2022, 11:00 AM at the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery, 11th Street, Akron, with Rev. Rob Valentine officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.