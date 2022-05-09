David K. Rineer, age 84 of New Providence, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was the husband of Sandra Miller Stumpf-Rineer with whom he would have celebrated 30 years of marriage this coming May 23rd. He was born in Lancaster, son of the of the late David F. and Miriam S. McComsey Rineer.
He previously attended Middle Octorara Presbyterian Church. David was an employee at Andrews Excavating for over 50 years. He loved mowing his yard and spending time with his family. David also enjoyed woodworking crafts, hunting, fishing, and helping people. He was a lifetime member of Blackbird Micro Midget Racing Club of New Castle, DE. He prepared the racing surface for 15 years before he retired to just a spectator.
Surviving besides his wife are 3 children: David K. Rineer, Jr. of Willow Street, Carol L. wife of Chuck Groff of Quarryville, and Mark W. husband of Ruth G. Rineer of Bird In Hand, 1 step daughter, Lora Stumpf-Marzean of Willow Street, 8 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his step father, Willis F. Rineer and a brother Charles F. Rineer.
A memorial service will take place at Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, on Thursday, May 12th at 2:30 p.m. There will be a time to greet the family from 12:30 until time of service. Pastor Blake Deibler will be officiating. Contributions may be made in David's name to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. reynoldsandshivery.com
