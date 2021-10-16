David K. Lechner, 88, of Willow Street, PA passed away on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. He was the husband of Carmella A. Sterrantino Lechner for 65 years this August. Born in Springfield Gardens, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph and Minnie Sumpter Lechner.
David retired from the former SS Fisher Steel Company in Pequea. He was a proud veteran, serving in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
A Pigeon enthusiast, he was a member of the Pigeon Association and enjoyed horses, stock car races, working outdoors, helping and spending time with his neighbors.
Surviving beside his wife Carmella are 6 children; Kenneth C. (Ruth Ann LaGrega) Lechner, Donna Marie wife of Richard Jessup, Dennis J. (Gina Pretino) Lechner, Denise R. wife of John Longenecker, Darren D. husband of Deb Lechner, Darlene C. wife of Rich Eager; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 3 surviving siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Reynolds & Shivery Funeral Home, 144 East State Street, Quarryville, PA on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 8:00 PM. A viewing will be held from 6:00 PM until the time of service.
