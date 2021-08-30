David K. King, 77, of 929 Erb's Quarry Rd., Lititz, entered into rest on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at home. Born in Bird-in-Hand, he was the son of the late Benjamin L. and Sadie King King. He was married to Anna S. Lapp King. A self-employed woodworker and farmer, Mr. King was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by: 11 children, Barbara married to Samuel Petersheim, Christiana, Benjamin married to Rachel Fisher King, Lititz, Katie married to Stephen Stoltzfus, Montour Co., Sadie married to Samuel Fisher, York Co., Amos married to Esther Beiler King, Lititz, David married to Sara Ann King King, Perry Co., Jonas married to Elizabeth King King, Bird-in-Hand, John married to Ann Marie Esh King, Paradise, Melvin married to Anna Zook King, Manheim, Emma married to Elam Fisher, Quarryville, Daniel married to Hannah Lapp King, Lititz; 65 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; siblings, Benuel (Rebecca), Elam (Rachel), Jacob (the late Rebecca), Jonas (Susie), Lydia (Daniel Lapp); sisters-in-law, Rachel King, Barbara King, Mary King, Annie King. A grandson, Matthew King; brothers, Christian, Abraham, Daniel and Amos; and sisters, Malinda King and Mary Stoltzfus preceded him in death.
Funeral Services: 11 a.m. EST, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 from the late home. Interment: Sun Hill Cemetery, Lititz. Viewing: at the late home till the service. Furman's – Leola
