David K. Hartranft, 69, of Mount Joy died unexpectedly at his home of natural causes on November 19, 2019.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Arlene (Skiles) and Ralph Hartranft, Jr. David worked most of his life in landscaping and maintenance work for various companies.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by two daughters: Candice married to Kevin Hoover, Pequea and Lisha married to Edgar Rivera, FL, and four grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in the Garden Spot Village Prayer Room, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland. Arrangements are by the Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.