David K. Forney, 64, of Caernarvon Township, passed away suddenly in his home on June 21, 2021. Born in Lycoming County, PA, he was the son of the late Harvey S. and Ruth E. (Lunt) Forney.
David was the loving husband of Darlene Ruth (Shumway) Forney, whom he married on June 17, 1978. They had just celebrated their 43rd wedding anniversary.
David was a jack of all trades, but was employed as a mechanic and truck driver for numerous companies throughout his life. An avid outdoorsman, he was a member of Penn Dutch Sportsman Club. He loved spending time at the range and going to the mountains. His hobbies included tinkering, hunting & fishing, and taking car rides with his best buddy, Kobe (pictured).
In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children. Megan, wife of Nathaniel Smith; Matthew Forney and wife, Cori; Faith, wife of Ken Goss; Tricia Pattishall, partner of Greg Barnhart; and Miranda Thompson. He has eight grandchildren: Ethan, Kayla, Cassidy, Luke, Michael, Xander, Bryonna, and Aaliyah; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are two siblings: Scott Forney and Gwen Rushton; an Uncle, Sonny Lunt, and an Aunt, Norma Mullen.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Ann Henry and a great-granddaughter, McKenzie Lynn Moore.
An intimate memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Eckenroth Home for Funerals is entrusted with his arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.groffeckenroth.com.
