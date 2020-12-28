David "Jug" A. Crum

David Alan Crum, 68, of Bainbridge, entered into eternal rest in his home surrounded by family on December 26, 2020. He was born March 23, 1952 in Harrisburg to the late Claude and Mildred (Espenshade) Crum.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Cheryl Shaulis (Andrew) and Lisa Crum; a grandson, Jack W. Shaulis; and 3 sisters, Carole Mullen (Roger), Claudia Eshenour, and Deborah Wilson (Michael).
David proudly served in the United States Air Force, serving during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the American Legion Bainbridge Post 197. Jug was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and golfing.
A memorial service will be held on January 23, 2021 at 11 AM at Falmouth United Methodist Church, 180 Falmouth Rd., Bainbridge, PA 17502 with Pastor Doug Hill officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until time of the service. Burial with military honors will follow the memorial service in Falmouth Cemetery. Services have been entrusted to Matinchek Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 260 E. Main St., Middletown, PA 17057. Family and friends are invited to share memories and condolences at www.matinchekfuneralhome.com.
