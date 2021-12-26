David Jonathan Mott, 69, of Pequea, went home to be with his Lord on December 20, 2021 at LGH. Born in Fort Benning, Georgia, he was the son of the late John and Mary (Herman) Mott.
After graduating with his Associates Degree, David spent most of his career as owner of ComputerLynx Network. Prior to this he did computer programing and repairs.
A true evangelist, David always made certain that those around him knew about his Lord and Savior. He was responsible for leading many individuals to Christ. He loved attending church to worship and fellowship. In his spare time, he loved reading and listening to the Bible and attending weekly studies. He quoted scripture often. He loved telling jokes to all who spoke with him, playing solitaire, building model airplanes, lots of honey, Cindy’s cooking and most of all being with his family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Cindy, he is survived by his eight children, Jonathan, Daniel, Abigail, Samuel, Jesse, Isaiah, Leah and Anthony Mott; four grandchildren and seven siblings.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM. A viewing will be held at the church from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM. Burial to follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David’s memory may be made to: Westminster Presbyterian Church. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
