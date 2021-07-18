David John Orlando resided in East Petersburg, Lancaster County for most of his early years, later moving to York County after meeting his wife, Aimee Danielle (Burchell) Orlando at York College. On July 13, 2021 David passed peacefully at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital in the medical ICU due to heart failure and lung issues caused by Covid-19.
He was born June 27, 1966 in Reading Hospital to Donna (Reddy) Orlando and Russell John Orlando who now still live in East Petersburg, Lancaster County. Donna's sister, Pat (Reddy) Hertzog, his great aunt also survives him. Dave will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, and his favorite sport, street hockey. Street Hockey was an interest at a very young age and his little brother Vincent John Orlando was at his side. Vincent survives David along with his son, Vinnie Orlando, and daughter, Melissa Orlando. His younger sister, Joanne (Orlando) Decker is a Lancaster County native living with her husband, Keith Decker and son, Christian. He was preceded in death by one brother, Eddie Orlando.
Dave's hobbies included making bottle rockets and spending time watching Sprint Car races at William Grove Park. Dave provided for his son, Daniel Ian Orlando and daughter, Alana Corinne Orlando. He graduated from Hempfield High School in 1984. In 1985, he met his wife Aimee at York College of Pennsylvania while majoring in Criminal Justice and Aimee majoring in Elementary Education. In 1987, their oldest child Daniel Ian Orlando was born and seven years later his daughter was born, Alana Corinne Orlando, completing his loving family. Dave also took an interest in selling insurance following in his father's footsteps. Now he enjoys doing activities with his three grandchildren, Jaydalyn Marie Orlando (11) was born in 2010. Next was his grandson, Josiah Bryce Orlando (9) and last but not least he was blessed with the birth of his grandson, Reese Brondell Orlando (2).
The visitation will be Sunday, July 25, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. followed by a service at 2 p.m. and is open for friends and family. It will take place at the John W. Keffer Funeral Home, 902 Mt. Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403. Burial is Monday, July 26, 2021 at 2 p.m. and will be for close family only.
In lieu of flowers donate by mail in David John Orlando's name to American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box, 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116 -7023.