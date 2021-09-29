David Jeremiah Martin Detwiler, age 17, of Lancaster, passed away in Costa Rica on Saturday, September 25, 2021. He was born in Gap, son of Edith Martin Detwiler of Lancaster and the late Arlin Landis Detwiler who died in 2019. David loved reading, traveling, playing piano, science, being creative with his nieces and nephews, farming with the family, and spending time with his best friend and older brother Joel. He enjoyed spending time with his late father working and being mentored by him. He gave his life to the Lord at a young age and was baptized in Costa Rica at the age of 10.
Surviving besides his mother are 12 siblings: Regina wife of Charles Ulrich of Keen, TX, Sharon Faith wife of Mike Stoltzfus of Myakka City, FL, Amos Julian husband of Jeanine Homayssi Detwiler of Coral Springs, FL, Rosa wife of John Martin of East Earl, Marie wife of Marvin Beiler of Gordonville, Titus husband of Brittney Price Detwiler of Narvon, John husband of Crystal Patches Detwiler of Lancaster, Peter husband of Charity Yoder Detwiler of Lancaster, Anna Grace wife of Joshua Horning of Costa Rica, James husband of Sierra Beiler Detwiler of New Holland, Sara Joy and Joel Daniel Detwiler at home, maternal grandfather Luke H. Martin of Tyrone, PA, and paternal grandmother Rhoda Landis Detwiler of Sarasota, FL.
Funeral service will take place from the Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, on Saturday, October 2nd at 9 a.m. There will be a viewing at Petra Church on Friday from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery, East Earl. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Dream Center, Payable to World Outreach Ministries, PO Box B, Marietta GA, 30061 or online at grace4nations.com. shiveryfuneralhome.com