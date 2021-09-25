David James Pytash, Jr., 46, of Mount Joy, PA., formerly of Nanty-Glo, PA., went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2021. David was born on August 6, 1975 in Johnstown. Son of David and Lynnann Pytash of Mount Joy, PA.
David is survived by wife, Amber Pytash of Elizabethtown, PA., daughter, Mackenzie Pytash of Columbia, PA., son, Tanner Pytash of Elizabethtown, PA and sisters, Susan (Joseph) Varner of Victor, MT and Sarah (Ryan) Mann of Marietta, PA.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. He also leaves behind his loving cat, William.
David had a great sense of humor, he also was a life-long Pittsburgh Pirate fan, and loved Christmas.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family
