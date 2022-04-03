David J. Weigel

David James Weigel, 74, died at his home in Lancaster, PA on March 16, 2022. Born on June 9, 1947 in Columbia, PA, David was the son of Charles E. and Ruth (Dombach) Weigel, Sr. of Columbia, PA. David was a 1965 graduate of Columbia High School and received his BS Degree in Math Education from Millersville State College in 1970. After teaching math for one year in Reading, PA, David returned to Millersville where he obtained further education in Computer Education and was employed by the College in the Department of Computer Services for 35 years, retiring as a Systems Analyst.
In his spare time, David was an avid reader, particularly enjoying books by Isaac Asimov. He loved to listen to classical music, and enjoyed playing golf, both on local golf courses and the Blue Course at Penn State University. David was also a dedicated competitive runner for several decades, competing in many local 5k, 5 mile and 10k races, as well as the Skylon International Marathon from Buffalo to Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada and the Marine Corps Marathon in Washington, DC.
David is survived by his two brothers, Rev. Charles E. Weigel, Jr., (Patricia) of Lebanon, PA, and William M. Weigel (Nancy) of Franklinville, NY, as well as a nephew, William F. Weigel (Melanie) of McDonald, PA, and nieces Melinda Weigel Ackell (James) of Jackson Heights, NY, Bethany Kleinfelter (Matthew) of Palmyra, PA, and Kylie M. Weigel of Richmond, VA.
David was a loving great uncle to Benjamin Ackell and Mason and Paige Kleinfelter who looked forward to "Uncle Dave's" treats of homemade sand tart cookies at Christmas.
David was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Ruth and by a nephew, David L. Weigel.
At his request, David's ashes will be scattered at a special time by his family and no service nor memorial will be conducted.
