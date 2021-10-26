David J. Russell, 85, of Strasburg, PA went to be with his Lord on Sunday, October 24, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. He and his wife Virginia “Jinny” Cole Russell celebrated 60 years of marriage in February 2020. Born in Narberth, PA he was the son of the late Samuel M. and Helen Lentz Russell.
Dave had been employed and retired as a salesman (anyone surprised?) for manufacturing and industrial tools.
A U.S. Army veteran, he served at Ft. Benning, GA during the Korean War.
Dave was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg where he served as an Elder and Deacon and participated in the men’s prayer breakfast. Active in his community, he was a former member of Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company, and the Strasburg Lions Club where he served as past president and tail twister.
Outgoing and spirited, Dave loved gathering with his family and he was never one to be a stranger to a stranger. He followed and supported many local sports teams (Go Pioneers!).
He is survived by his wife Jinny; and his brother Tim Russell of Bellevue, WA; and many nieces and nephews whom he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Jean Kanzinger, Eleanor Rainier, and Samuel Russell, Jr.
A memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Rev. Robert K. Bronkema officiating. For those who cannot attend in person, the service will be live streamed at http://www.straspres.org/.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to First Presbyterian Church of Strasburg, 101 South Decatur Street, Strasburg, PA 17579 or to Penn Wynne-Overbrook Hills Fire Company, 1440 Manoa Road, Wynnewood, PA 19096 or to Strasburg Lions Club, P.O. Box 281, Strasburg, PA 17579.
Murray A. Miller with Reynolds and Shivery Funeral Home, Quarryville, PA serving the family. reynoldsandshivery.com