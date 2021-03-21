David J. Rempel Smucker April 9,1949- March 12, 2021

David Joseph Rempel Smucker passed away peacefully on March 12, 2021, at the age of 71, following a long and courageous struggle with kidney disease.
David is survived by Judith Rempel Smucker, his wife of 37 years; his sister, Mary (Ron) Conrad; his two children, Annali Smucker-Bryan (Zacary); Levi Yoder Smucker (Rebecca); and two grandchildren, Ada and Leona. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother Larry Smucker (Fauzia Rashid).
A simple virtual memorial service and time of storytelling will take place Tuesday, March 23 at 6 p.m. CDT. Please contact Home Street Mennonite Church (204-783-1721) to receive the link. An additional musical celebration of David's life will take place at a later date.
Donations in David's memory may be made to The Hymn Society in the United States and Canada at https://thehymnsociety.org. Friends and relatives are encouraged to share in a photo-tribute, eulogy, stories and condolences for the family by visiting David's memorial page at IntegrityDeathCare.com
