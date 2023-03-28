David J. Peachey, 88, of 167 Chapel Rd., Newmanstown, passed away, Sunday, March 26, 2023 at his home. Born in Belleville, he was the son of the late Thomas and Salome (Yoder) Peachey. He was a retired farmer and deacon of the Old Order Amish Church since April 1962.
Surviving are: his wife Mary (King) Peachey (wife of the late Eli Stoltzfus); children, Mary married to David Stoltzfus, Richland, Naomi married to Jonathan Lapp, Rebecca married to Stevie Stoltzfus, both of Myerstown, Sylvia married to Roy Yoder, Samuel married to Elsie Mae Stoltzfus Peachey, Daniel married to Edna May Yoder Peachey, Esther married to Levi Lapp, all of Newmanstown; step-children, Katie married to Christian Beiler, Gordonville, Henry married to Emma Mae King Stoltzfus, Gap, Sadie married to Steve Fisher, Ronks, Christian married to Katie Mae Peachey Stoltzfus, Denver, Mary married to Ammon King, Lititz, Levi Stoltzfus, Richland; step-daughter-in-law, Sue Stoltzfus, Lititz, 29 grandchildren; 22 step-grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are: sisters, Arie married to Gideon Fisher, Myerstown, Annie married to Jacob Lapp, Newmanstown; sisters-in-law, Nancy Peachey, West Virginia, Leah Peachey, Myerstown. He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Malinda (Lantz) Peachey; daughter, Nancy Mae; son, John Peachey; son-in-law, Isaac M. Stoltzfus, Jr.; grandsons, Steven John Stoltzfus and a stillborn grandson; step-son, Samuel Stoltzfus; sisters, Lydia (late Alvin) Wengerd, Elizabeth (late Eli) Stoltzfus, Fannie (late Menno) Swarey, Sadie (late Benjamin) Swarey, Mary (late Aaron) Lantz; brothers, John, Urie, and Benjamin Peachey.
Funeral services will be at the late home on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 9 a.m. EST with interment following in Lapp Cemetery. The viewing will be at the late home from the time of this notice till the service. Furman's Leola
A living tribute »