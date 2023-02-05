David J. Larmie, 85, of Willow Street, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2023, at Hospice. He was the beloved husband of Carol J. (Harding) Larmie with whom he shared 59 years of marriage. Born in Bethal, VT, he was the son of the late Louis and Ruth Larmie.
David was a graduate of Whitcomb High School, class of 1955. Following High School David spent four years in the Air Force. After the Air Force he relocated to Lancaster, PA where he met Carol and started a family. David enjoyed spending time with his family and his "best girl dog", Precious. He was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed reading and watching sports in his spare time.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughters Deb D. Brooks (Brian) of Strasburg, Valerie W. Boos (Tim) of Lancaster, Carla L. Savidge (Kelly) of Lancaster, Cathie A. Frey (Ernie) of Kirkwood, Connie M. Plank (Guy) of Quarryville, a son Shayne David Larmie of Quarryville, 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Diane L. Larmie and 6 siblings.
A memorial service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Grace Community Church of Willow Street, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA 17584. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of the service at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17601-4125.