David J. Fisher, 76, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, PA he was the son of the late Cyril and Margaret (Schneider) Fisher who raised him in Huntingdon, PA. He was the loving husband of Connie (Snyder) Fisher with whom he shared over 54 years of marriage.
He began his career at Federal Mogul and then ITT Engineered Valves in Lancaster. He fulfilled his dream of owning a business when he purchased a very small video rental store called Movies Galore. From 1984, Dave and the family grew the business and transformed it into MAJIK Rent to Own, which employs 120 people and operates 13 stores throughout South and Central PA along with an office/warehouse in Mountville, PA.
Dave loved to travel, especially to his time-share properties in Cancun and Aruba, inviting friends and family to enjoy the experiences with him. He was an avid water-skier and spent many years enjoying Lake Raystown, and his cottage along the Susquehanna River in Wrightsville, PA. In his younger years, he accumulated extensive collections of stamps, coins, and trains. He was a life-long reader and could rarely be found without his kindle.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, David Fisher, Jr., husband of Rocio of Doylestown, PA, Daniel J. Fisher, husband of Tricia of Lititz; daughter, Kimberly Roe, wife of Casey of Lancaster. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Zachary, Alexandra, Christopher, Margaret, Phoebe; sister, Mary Virginia Rees wife of John of Lancaster and brother-in-law, David Hooper of Sarasota, FL, in addition to many loving extended family members. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Maria Fisher and sister, Mary Katherine Hooper.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will follow in Witness Park. Family and friends will be received from 1-2 PM at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in David's memory may be made to any of the following charities that were important to him; St. Jude's Children's Hospital (www.stjude.org), Tunnels to Towers (www.t2t.org), Aaron's Acres (www.aaronsacres.org), or the Maria Fisher Foundation (22 Station Stone Lane, Lititz PA 17543). To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com