David J. Edgell, 75, of Mt. Joy, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, peacefully at his home surrounded by family. His wife, Marianne (Zellers) Edgell, survives. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sandra L. (Witwer) Edgell, in 2003. Born in Canton, OH, he was the son of the late Leo W. and Emma (Rexinger) Edgell.
Dave retired from C & D Battery in Leola and then worked for Glick Woodworks.
He was a member of Westgate Baptist Church, Lancaster and the Christian Motorcycle Association.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children: Tony Edgell, CA, Scott A. married to Tami (Laylor) Edgell, Lancaster, Gwendolyn K. married to Ron Zahm, Denver, two step-daughters: Michelle married to Dan Brenneman, Willow Street and Samantha Wunderlich, Millersville, eight grandchildren: Isabella Zahm, Ronald Zahm, Danielle Brenneman, Denise married to Morgan Beechey, Michaela Brenneman, Gretchen Wunderlich, Natalie Wunderlich, Monica Bressler, a great-granddaughter Haven Bressler and five siblings: Leo Edgell, Frank Edgell, Donald Edgell, Arlene Bogoslowski, and Mike Edgell.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Joe Edgell.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Beck Funeral Home, 315 E. Main St., New Holland with Pastor Joel Hainley and Pastor Robert Cook officiating. Interment will be in Mt. Culmen Cemetery. A viewing will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 10 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Melanoma Research Foundation, 1420 K St., NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20005 or Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Online condolences may be shared at www.beckfuneral .com.