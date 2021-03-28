David J. Dunkle of Ephrata, PA died on March 22, 2021 at Lancaster General at the age of 42.
He is the beloved husband of Tory Kline Dunkle; cherished dad to Anastasia Siobhan Dunkle; son of Pastor Jeffery Dunkle and Ruth Dunkle; also survived by his brother, Timothy Dunkle (Becky); sister, Rachel Gehman (Brandon); niece and nephew, Zoey and Zachary Gehman.
His Memorial Service will be held on Sat. April 17th at 11 AM in Church of the Redeemer, 230 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr, PA (please wear a mask and practice social distancing) and to attend virtually, please visit www.theredeemer.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dave's memory to Gift of Life https://www.giftoflife.org/contrib
