David J. “Dave” Schober, Sr., 82 of Lititz, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 4, 2021. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Richard and Cecelia Schober, and the beloved husband to Marjorie Schober for over 45 years.
Dave was an avid fisherman and often visited the Accomac area with his sons and brothers for the best fishing trips. He also coined himself as a “treasure hunter” after taking on the hobby of metal detecting. He was also a skilled woodworker and often made gifts for friends and family. Dave was active in his faith, and made quilts for Lutheran World Relief. He will be sorely missed by his loving family and friends.
In addition to his wife Marjorie, David is survived by his 4 children: Tammy Horner, David Schober, Jr., Donald Schober, and Jennifer Gordon; his 6 siblings: Helen Wecker, Mary Bullock, Frank Schober, Robert Schober, Paul Schober, and Joanne Ramsbottom; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his 4 siblings Richard Schober, Jr., Virginia Musser, Joseph Schober, and Martin Schober.
A viewing time will be held from 10-11 AM on Wednesday, November 10 at Grace Lutheran Church, 517 N. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, with a service to be held at 11 AM. Interment will take place immediately following the service at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dave’s name to Grace Lutheran Church. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.