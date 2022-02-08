David J. Chalfant, of Millersville, passed away on February 3, 2022. Married to the love of his life, Marian, for 63 years, she has been waiting for Dave since 2014 to enter Eternity together.
He was the son of the late Zelva and Harry Chalfant. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Robert, Bill, Howard, Helen and Emalene. He is survived by his children: Debra with whom he resided, David husband of Linda, and Patrick husband of Donna; his grandchildren: Tony, Matt, Becky, Mike, Willie, and Max, and by his great grandchildren: Alyssa, Hunter, Bella, Bentley, Jaxtyn, Riley, and a new great grandchild coming in June.
His life revolved around his family. He was always active and enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and playing softball. However, in later years, his passion was playing golf.
Dave was quick to help anyone and was a great teacher. He was a member of the Commercial Travelers Association.
After retiring, Dave spent many days with his friends at the club, especially Sam and Gene.
He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, traveling to many foreign countries aboard the aircraft carrier USS Franklin Roosevelt.
Dave worked as a tool and die maker for the Permutit Company for 30 years. Dave was a diehard Phillies fan and enjoyed all Philadelphia sports teams.
Friends may visit with Dave's family on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 9:30-10:30AM at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA, with a Time of Sharing to follow at 10:30AM; please bring a special story or remembrance of Dave to share. Interment will follow in Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a charity of your choice.