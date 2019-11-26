David Ivan Ressler, 71, of New Holland, passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in Lancaster to the late Ivan and Ruth (Herr) Ressler and was the husband of Ellen H. (Habegger) Ressler with whom he shared 37 years of marriage.
David worked in the engineering department at the former Sperry New Holland and also in the air testing lab at Eurofins (Lancaster Labs). He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed traveling and cars, especially street rods and cycles.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by a son, Timothy, husband of Christy Ressler of Sarasota, FL.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the Akron Mennonite Church, 1311 Diamond Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 PM with Pastor Brian Gring officiating. Interment will be private.
If desired, memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.