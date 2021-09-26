David Irving Hoffman, 87, of Willow Valley Communities, Lancaster, PA passed away on September 20, 2021.
Dave was born in New Haven, Connecticut and attended Milford Academy and John Hopkins University. He spent most of his life in Milford, Connecticut, where he was the owner and President of Milford Auto Sales and later a realtor with Beazley and Company. After retirement, Dave and his wife Mildred ("Mid") moved to Port Orange, FL and finally to Willow Valley Communities in 2016.
Dave was an avid boater and loved family boating trips, especially to Block Island and Sag Harbor. He was also a NASCAR fan and for many years attended the Daytona 500. In recent years, his favorite pastimes were quieter and included watching polka dancing on TV and reading about rural life in Lancaster County. He never tired of spending time with his nine grandchildren and hearing about their lives. He kept copious notes about them and was quick to share updates with everyone!
Dave is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mid Hoffman; his daughters Elisabeth Habecker and her husband Kent, and Susanne Daley and her husband Bob; his grandchildren Sara Habecker (Tim Asselin), Anne Habecker, Laura Habecker, Brian Daley, Jeffrey Daley, Mallory Daley Bentley (Erik), Gregory Daley (Sherry), Erin Daley Dunn (Kevin), Alison Daley, and his great grandson Jack Daley, son of Greg and Sherry. He was preceded in death by his parents Henry Irving and Sara Mulvey Hoffman.
A funeral mass and interment will be held at Saint Mary's Church and Cemetery, Milford, Connecticut at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the Willow Valley Benevolent Fund, 450 Willow Valley Lakes Dr, Willow Street, PA 17584. www.willowvalleycommunities.org.
