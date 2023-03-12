David Irvin Wagner

David I. Wagner, 78, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Edgar and Mary (McClune) Wagner. He was the loving husband of Deborah (Opple) Wagner with whom he shared over 24 years of marriage.
He worked as a fabricator for Goodhart & Sons, Inc. David proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Riverside Camping Association, 8th Ward club and a lifetime member of the Am Vets. David was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, David Lee Wagner of Perryville, MD, daughter, Shannon Antes wife of Roland of Lancaster; brother, Jim Wagner husband of Richelle of Lancaster; three grandchildren, Steven, Alexander, Elijah and six nephews. He was preceded in death by a grandson, William D. Wagner.
Interment will be private in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
