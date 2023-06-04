David I. Unger, 67, of Elizabethtown, PA, formerly of Martinsburg, WV passed away Thursday, June 1, 2023. Born December 19, 1955, he was the son of the late Thomas L. & Estelle (Conn) Unger.
After graduating from Martinsburg (WV) High School, Dave furthered his academic career at West Virginia University where he earned a B.S. degree in marketing. He spent the bulk of his career as a sales rep for Engle Printing & Publishing, a Senior Sales Executive for the Buyers Guide Publication and Evening Journal, and concluded with Newly Restored Hard Surface Cleaning & Restoration.
Dave adored his family, and in his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his wife or cheering on his grandchildren at sporting events. He was a lifelong WVU sports fan, a consistent member of LCBC's Men's Frat and avid follower of Christ. During the summers he enjoyed his trips to North Myrtle Beach and working in the yard with his wife. Dave will be remembered for his kindness, his sincerity, his charming sense of humor and the compassion that he extended to everyone he encountered. He will be greatly missed and leaves a hole that will be difficult to fill.
He is survived by his wife Susan Kauffman; children: Cullen Unger, Alec Unger, Justin Howes (Amie) and Travis Howes (Roma); grandchildren: Austin, Chase, Sophia, Adelyn and Teagen; a brother Tom Unger (Susan).
For service details please go to www.finkenbinderfamily.com. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Dave's memory to World Vision, P.O Box 9716, Federal Way, WA 98063. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.finkenbinderfamily.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory.