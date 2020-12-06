David I. Dickel, Jr., 83, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born Sunday, July 11, 1937 in Lititz, he was the son of the late David I., Sr. and Helen B. (Kumler) Dickel. He and his wife Dorothy R. (Tripp) Dickel celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on November 19th.
David was drafted on his Wedding day and earned the rank of Army Sergeant in the 444th Transportation Company. He received awards for sharpshooting and good conduct. Following his Army service, David was employed by William Z. Getz for 19 years where he received the Million Mile Safety Award and later retired from Central Pennsylvania Transportation, Inc. David was a member of Conoy Brethren In Christ Church. He kept contact with his 1955 Classmates of East Hempfield High School. David was an avid deer hunter and thoroughly loved spending time in the mountains. He created special memories with family trips to Belle Fonte and Sullivan County in addition to summer vacationing at Ocean City Maryland. David was a hardworking, family man who was lovingly known as "Pop". His pride and joy in life was his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by two children: David I. Dickel III and Dianna R. Kishbaugh (husband David); three grandchildren: David I. Dickel IV, Megan E. Grosh (husband Austin) and Ryan D. Kishbaugh (fianceé Kristen); five sisters: Eva Kauffman, Shirley Habecker, Jean Dosch, Vickie LeFevre and Dorothy Strickler; and one brother: Ralph Dickel.
A private service and Interment will be held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
Contributions may be made in David's memory to Conoy Brethren In Christ Church, 1722 Bainbridge Road, Elizabethtown PA 17022.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.
A living tribute »