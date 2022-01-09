David Herr Smith, 74, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022 at Hershey Medical Center. Born February 17, 1947, in Lancaster, he was the son of the late J. Hughes and Elizabeth (Herr) Smith. He was married to Shigeko “Mickey” (Shida) Smith on June 27, 1972.
A Veteran, Dave proudly served with the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Italy, Japan and Germany. Dave’s experience in the Navy played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Navy taught him the value of discipline and teamwork. He would often explain to loved ones how these values contributed to his success upon returning home to the U.S. He served honorably for over ten years. He was a firm believer in community service and volunteered countless hours as a fire fighter with the Rheems Fire Company, endless summers as softball coach and a Boy Scout Den Leader. He modeled the importance of solid education as he completed his bachelor’s degree in his thirties while managing seven children and a full-time job. He retired from Tyco Electronics where he was the Head of Maintenance until retiring in 2015. Dave also delivered the Lancaster New Era for over 20 years! In his later years he enjoyed playing poker, relaxing by his Koi fish pond, watching his grandchildren’s sporting events, antique shopping at auctions and fellowship at Country Meadows Restaurant.
In addition to his wife, Mickey, of over 49 years, he is survived by seven children: Hitomi Armstrong, married to Stephen, of Dennisville, NJ, Kay Smith, of Elizabethtown, Karen Smith and her companion, Alan Anderson, of Winter Haven, FL, Karla Smith, of Bellevue, KY, Christina Cruso, married to George, of Camp Hill, Roy Smith, married to Judy, of Camp Hill and Jon Smith, married to Amy, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren, his older brother, John Hughes Smith, Jr., as well as Dave’s extended family and caring friends. He will forever be remembered as a gentle man of great patience, sincere kindness, integrity and love for family.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Cornerstone Community Ministries, 95 S. Wilson Avenue, Elizabethtown. A time of visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of the service on Friday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 144 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1380.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s memory to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation, www.give2cpf.org
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com