David Henry Rabold, 75, of Newmanstown, PA, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 in the Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon, PA. He was the husband of Gladys M. Sholly Rabold with whom he was married to for 58 years. He was born in Heidelberg Township, Lebanon County on September 22, 1945, a son of the late Henry F. and Elsie Keller Rabold.
David was a retired truck driver with 35 years of service for Martin Limestone in Denver.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Donna M. Bucher and husband Dale A. of Newmanstown; granddaughter, Ashley Fischer of Newmanstown; Kelly Jo Guerrisi and husband Joseph of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Skylar Fischer; Ziylah, Armani, and Myah Guerrisi; brothers, George Sechrist, Edwin Sechrist and wife Dolly both of Schaefferstown; sister, Lucille Engle of Dillsburg. He was preceded in death by brothers, Lee Sechrist, Jonas Sechrist and Donald Rabold.
Funeral service will be held privately. Clauser Funeral Home, Inc. is handling his arrangements. www.clauserfh.com
