David Henry Kuntz, 79, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, July 13, 2021. He was the son of the late Benjamin D. and Lillian (Burdess) Kuntz. David was married to his High School Sweetheart, the late Anita (Born) Kuntz for 44 years.
A graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 1959, David went on to work for the Lancaster Newspaper as a Mailroom Foreman for over 40 years. He married Anita in 1960, and the two never wavered in their love for one another. David enjoyed gardening, collecting bottles and antiques, and watching Jeopardy. He loved reading the morning paper with a cup of coffee. He was a charitable man, always taking care of those around him.
David is lovingly survived by his son, David Kuntz, Jr. (Marcia), his daughter, Sheila Kuntz, his brother, Jim Kuntz (Penny) all of Lancaster, his sister-in-law, Linda Miller (Glen) of Paradise, his granddaughter, Gabrielle Kuntz, one granddog, and 5 grandkitties. David is preceded in death by his brother, Benjamin P. Kuntz.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, July 19, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 with Minister Danny De Leon officiating. Family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made in David's name to Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Unit 1, Lancaster PA, 17603.
Please visit David's Memorial Page at: