David Heiser Mertz, 69, of Ephrata, was ushered into the presence of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, December 17, 2021.
Dave spent his life following the Lord’s leading. The Lord placed in his heart the desire to bring youth to a saving knowledge of Christ. He spent about 50 years leading and helping the Youth Ministry at Bible Fellowship Church of Ephrata.
Dave grew up in Akron and was a 1970 graduate of Conestoga Valley. From there he joined the workforce, recently retiring from Hamilton Equipment, Inc. and from Lancaster Newspaper.
He enjoyed making people laugh, watching NASCAR, tinkering in his shed, reading his Bible, going to yard sales and serving at the church.
He leaves behind his wife of 48 years, Sharon J. (Smock) who cherished him as a gift from the Lord. He is also survived by his two sons, Robert husband of Clairissa and Joshua, husband of Geneva, and six grandchildren. He will also be missed by his siblings, John, James, Ruth Leed, Mark, Samuel, and Mary Carol Parnell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mabel (Heiser) Mertz; his siblings, Jacob, Anna, Paul, and Luke; a grandchild and a brother-in-law, Wilbur Leed.
Due to the serious concerns of the COVID pandemic, there will be no services. Interment will be private in Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Dave's memory may be made to Bible Fellowship Church Youth Group, PO Box 299, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »