David Harold Burkholder, age 73, of Leola passed away at home on May 11, 2023. Born in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Samuel H. and Barbara Rhoda (Wenger) Burkholder.
David is survived by his wife, Marlene Burkholder and his brother Roy Burkholder, married to Ruth.
A celebration of David's life will be held at The Lord's House of Prayer, 133 E. Vine St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on May 19, 2023 at 11am. Burial will be privately held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friendship Community, https://form-renderer-app.donorperfect.io/give/friendship-community/donate.
