David H. Thomas, 81, of West Lampeter Township, passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center with his family by his side. He shared 15 years of marriage with his wife Pauline K. (Peters) Thomas.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late David N. and Edith (Hess) Thomas. David graduated from Lancaster Mennonite High School in 1960, where he served as Class President and sang in the Men's Quartet. He had such a good tenor voice.
He first worked for his father in his butcher shop and the family stands at Southern and Central Markets. He also operated Meadowbrook Farmers Market in Leola. David then owned and operated Dave's Furniture and Auction in Strasburg, and he purchased Stauffer Furniture in Ephrata in 1968. He was President of Preferred Sales Associate and remained in the Retailed Furniture Industry until retirement. After retiring from the stores, David loved to drive so he became an Uber Driver for three years.
David worshipped at Grace Community Church, where he loved to assist serving community meals and participate in other church outreach services. He helped to organize Southern Gospel concerts and enjoyed listening to the Gaither Brothers and Jimmy Swaggart.
He enjoyed traveling and taking cruises, and sports. David previously served as president of New Danville Fire Company, and he ran with the Ephrata Ambulance as an EMT for many years. Most important to David was spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife Pauline, David's family includes his sons, Dodd M. Thomas of Melbourne, FL and Dean M. Thomas, husband of Eunice of Belmont, CA; four grandchildren, Logan Thomas (Rebecca), Yeager Thomas, Vaughn Thomas, and Reign Thomas; two great-grandchildren, Hudson and Luke Thomas; three stepchildren, Tina Kreger (Patrick), Lori Matthews (D.J.), and Karl Schoener (Tiffany); seven step grandchildren, Orion and Liberty Kreger, Amir Chaibi, Tre and Eli Matthews, and Dominic and Quenten Schoener; and nine siblings, Elsie Hess (Paul), Melvin Thomas (Geneva), Ann Risser (Mark), James Thomas (Judy), Paul Thomas (Nancy), Daniel Thomas (Rachel), Samuel Thomas (Marian), Becky Noll (Herb), and Rachel Pellman (Kenny).
A celebration of David's life will take place at 11 AM Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at Grace Community Church with The Rev. Mike Sigman and The Rev. Paul Weitzel officiating. David's family will greet friends immediately after the service. Private interment will be in New Danville Mennonite Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Road, Willow Street, PA 17584.
