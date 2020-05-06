David H. Souders, 54, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of Mary L. Hersh Souders, Lancaster, and the late Richard L. Souders, Sr.
Surviving in addition to his mother, one son: Jeffrey M. Souders, Lancaster. One granddaughter: Alisa, and one granddaughter on the way. Three sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Keith.
Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.
