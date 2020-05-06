David H. Souders

David H. Souders

David H. Souders, 54, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was born in Lancaster, son of Mary L. Hersh Souders, Lancaster, and the late Richard L. Souders, Sr.

Surviving in addition to his mother, one son: Jeffrey M. Souders, Lancaster. One granddaughter: Alisa, and one granddaughter on the way. Three sisters and one brother. He was preceded in death by an infant son: Keith.

Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia.

Plant a tree in memory of David Souders
A living tribute »

LNP Media Group, Inc.

Tags

Workman Funeral Homes, Inc.

114 W. Main Street
Mountville, PA 17554
717-285-4513
www.workmanfuneralhomes.com

Sign up for our newsletter