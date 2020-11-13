David H. Shaffner, 84, of Lancaster, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at his residence. Born in West Hempfield Township, he was the son of the late Abraham Jr. and Miriam (Heisey) Shaffner. David was the husband of Audrey (Grimm) Shaffner with whom he had been married for 63 years.
David retired from J.C. Erlich Company in 1976. He was a member of the Middletown Anglers and Hunters Club. David enjoyed yard work and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Audrey, are four children, Luther D. Shaffner of Des Moines, IA, Samuel V. Shaffner, husband of Edith of Silver Spring, Raymond L. Shaffner of Shippensburg, and Patrick M. Shaffner, husband of Jennifer of Narvon; twleve grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Mardell K. Shaffner; and a brother, Harold "Abe" Shaffner.
A funeral service honoring David's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the funeral home before the service from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Mellingers Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Water Street Mission, 210 S Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com